Ron Rivera wants to keep coaching, would be comfortable as an assistant

Ron Rivera has been an NFL head coach since 2011, but he's open to moving back to an assistant role in order to remain in the game.

Rivera was fired by the Commanders last week and he told John Keim of ESPN.com that he's had "conversations with some people and some teams" about coaching in 2024. Rivera said that he'll be waiting for the head coaching carousel to stop spinning to see if there's a situation that feels right and that he's comfortable working as an assistant because when you "take a step back you learn and grow from it."

"I have several opportunities right now," Rivera said. "I just want to make sure it's the right one."

Rivera said at the end of the regular season that he'd enjoyed filling the defensive coordinator role after Jack Del Rio was fired and repeated that he "really felt like I was more of a manager" when he was solely focused on the head coaching job. Rivera was a coordinator for the Chargers and Bears before becoming a head coach with the Panthers.