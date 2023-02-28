Ron Rivera wants to bring competition in at QB for Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders will have a new starting quarterback at the helm when they open up the 2023 season. And while the team said Sam Howell will enter the season as QB1, it doesn’t mean he’s the starter.

During the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera told the media that Howell is QB1 but he’s not the starter yet. Instead, Rivera wants to bring in some competition in the form of a veteran quarterback and make Howell earn it.

“He’s not our starter. He’s coming in as QB1 and he’ll get a chance to be the starter,” Rivera said during his media session.

That’s a bit of a 180 from what Rivera said a few weeks ago during the NFL’s Super Bowl week in Arizona.

It does make sense though for Washington to bring in some competition and have a true battle for the starting job. Howell started just one game last season for the Commanders, that coming in the Week 18 win over Dallas.

Howell played well and flashed the potential the Commanders through he had when they drafted him last year. But if he wants to be the starter this year, he’s going to have to earn it.

