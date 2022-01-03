Ron Rivera wants “big step forward” in Washington this offseason

The Washington Football Team was able to make the playoffs with a losing record in 2020, but they won’t be able to pull that off this season.

Sunday’s loss to the Eagles dropped them to 6-10 and officially eliminated them from postseason contention, so it’s now time to start looking ahead to next season. Head coach Ron Rivera did just that at his Monday press conference and focused on the need for the team to make moves to improve the roster this offseason.

“This offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I see is the plan . . . It’s time we see this team take that big step forward,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.

Rivera said he’s optimistic about the future because “this is what we went through the first two seasons in Carolina.” The Panthers went 13-19 in those seasons — which is the same as his record in Washington — but there was one significant difference.

Those two seasons were the first two years of Cam Newton‘s career and Rivera’s current team hasn’t found their long-term quarterback at this point, so it’s hard to argue with the significance of this offseason when it comes to that position.

