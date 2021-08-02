Ron Rivera ‘very pleased’ with player turnout for COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday

Washington head coach Ron Rivera met with the media after Monday’s practice in Ashburn. It was the team’s first practice back at team headquarters after spending the first week of training camp in Richmond.

After a day off, Rivera had plenty to go over on Monday. One of the top items was COVID-19. Washington had its seventh player go on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when Daron Payne was placed on the list.

Rivera told reporters over the weekend that multiple players had signed up to be vaccinated on Sunday. The head coach was happy with the turnout.

Ron Rivera said the team was "very pleased" with the turnout for the vaccine event they held on Sunday. — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 2, 2021

Another important question was how Rivera would be view unvaccinated players when it came time for roster decisions. If two players were battling for one spot, would a player’s vaccine status be held against them? The head coach said absolutely not.

Today I asked @RiverboatRonHC if a player’s vaccination status will determine who makes the final 53-man roster. This was his response. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pcg2eFUdb1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2021

It will be interesting to see the team’s latest vaccination rate when the new numbers are released. The percentage had already climbed as of Friday before the latest round of vaccinations.