Ron Rivera is 'very confident' in his QBs following the NFL Draft

Ron Rivera is 'very confident' in his QBs following NFL Draft

Prior to the NFL Draft, the idea of the Washington Football Team selecting a quarterback was floated heavily by reporters and in mock drafts. Yet three days and 10 picks came and went without a passer.

That was a sign from coach Ron Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew and company that they are confident in the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Drafting another quarterback was not necessary. Not yet anyway.

Speaking with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, Rivera reiterated that message.

“I’m very confident," Rivera said. "I think we got guys that can manage games when they need to be managed and guys that can go out and makes plays when they need to be made.”

However, just because Washington didn't draft a quarterback, it doesn't mean the team didn't draft for a quarterback.

By adding tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, Washington addressed its need along the offensive line. Dynamic receiver Dyami Brown has a chance to be an impact player in the passing game and Josh Bates is someone Rivera feels is a fit within Washington's offense at tight end.

Add that new talent to the acquisitions in free agency and the existing roster and Rivera feels that the team has provided a solid support system for whoever is under center.

“I like what we’ve done in terms of being able to put guys in front of them to protect them and then guys around them as playmakers," Rivera said. "I think we’re going to give our guys opportunities and chances.”

There was a good amount of talent at the quarterback position in this year's draft, but getting involved in it was not part of Washington's plan. Trading up wasn't in the cards, and neither was investing in a second-tier quarterback in the later rounds.

For Rivera, Mayhew and others, investing the picks in other spots was what the team needed at this time. The group has confidence in their quarterbacks, making the goal to build around them.

Now, with all additions complete, it becomes about putting the plan into action and making sure the vision becomes a reality.

“Now, again, we don’t know until we start playing in September," Rivera said. "We’ve got to coach our butts off to make sure we’re ready to roll once the season starts.”