Ron Rivera very comfortable with Commanders offensive line

Ron Rivera feels much better about his offensive line now.

The Commanders went out aggressively during the first week of free agency addressing their offensive line woes. As a result they made two quick additions, signing G/T Andrew Wylie and G/C Nick Gates.

Rivera, speaking with the local media at the owners meeting, Tuesday expressed, “I feel very comfortable with it, I really do. We made a concerted effort during free agency to go out and fortify the line. Add some depth to the line. Add some competition. We have some guys that are also position flex guys so it’ll give us an opportunity to see the best places to have these guys and integrate them with the guys that are currently on the roster.”

There are still young players who have yet to prove themselves. Apparently the plan is for two of them to compete at left guard. Rivera explained, “Our left guard will truly be a competition in terms of watching Saahdiq [Charles] and Chris Paul compete for that. I think both of those guys are young guys that have to play. Saahdiq is an explosive guy, very powerful. You watch Chris Paul in practice and the tape from some of the snaps he had in the Dallas game for sure, you see his play strength and his athleticism.”

There has been much speculation that both starting guards from last year Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell would not return. However, Rivera says that is not the case. “Andrew is going to be there as we go through the process and finish up all of our evaluations. We have to get through the draft as well.”

The Commanders also re-signed center Tyler Larsen and still have Chase Roullier. Rouiller was solid and dependable through the 2020 season. Unfortunately his last two seasons, he suffered bad injuries.

Who will be the next offensive line coach, replacing long-time veteran coach John Matsko?

“Well, we haven’t had an opportunity to finish the announcements and everything with everything that is going on. We will take care of that first opportunity very quickly, but we have a guy that is on staff, and we feel very comfortable with him.”

Travelle Wharton has been the assistant offensive line coach, even assisting Matsko back in Carolina as well. He played with the Panthers (2004-2013) starting 111 of the 115 games he played.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire