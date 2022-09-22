Ron Rivera understands the challenge of Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver A.J. Brown are licking their chops for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Brown has caught 15 passes for 224 yards in his first two games with the Eagles. Meanwhile, Washington has allowed Christian Kirk and Amon-Ra St. Brown to both go over 100 yards in each of the first two games.

The Eagles have watched the film of the Commanders’ first two games, seeing wide receivers roaming free in the secondary, and envision another big offensive performance. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was outstanding against Washington last season, and adding Brown presents another massive challenge for the Commanders’ defense.

Washington coach Ron Rivera is certainly aware of what Brown brings to the Eagles.

“It’s the same offense. I mean, they do what they do,” Rivera said of the Eagles’ offense. “They do it very well. The only difference is, as you said, they add A.J. Brown, and he’s a very good football player. He really is. There’s a huge discrepancy in targets. I believe he’s been targeted 21 times, while the closest next receiver is 11. He is a bell cow out there. He’s averaging 10 and a half targets a game. So, somebody that we most certainly are, are aware of.”

In addition to Brown, the Commanders will also have to account for DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. It could be another rough week for Washington’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire