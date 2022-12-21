Ron Rivera understandably concerned about Commanders QB production.

Ron Rivera’s comments Monday regarding the Washington Commanders quarterback position have folks scratching their heads?

When asked if after the loss to the Giants there would be a switch at quarterback, Rivera said he was sticking with Heinicke, but then he stated, “It is something you know, to be quite frank as I do have to think about at some point.”

Rivera also mentioned, “if we can get back on track.” Message sent. The Commanders are not on track offensively, and Rivera does realize Taylor Heinicke is struggling. Secondly, Rivera has already contemplated a change but is not yet willing to make the call for a change.

Heinicke is a fan favorite and understandably so. He won over thousands of hearts the moment his outstretched body touched that front left pylon against Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs.

There have been some tremendous moments in late-game situations. In 2021 he led the team on late drives in defeating the Giants and the Falcons. He played his best games in wins over the Bucs and Panthers. But then in the big December games, he regressed.

In this 2022 season, he had great moments leading to victories over the Packers, Colts and Eagles. However, Heinicke has struggled the last two games a tie and a loss to a New York Giants team that was heading sharply south until they found the Commanders offense to be the remedy they needed.

It is not like Rivera to use the media to talk to his players. He earns their respect because he is open, direct and empathetic with his players. So perhaps Rivera was being transparent in the moment that yes, he is frustrated. Secondly, yes, he has already thought about a move but is determined for now not to make a move at quarterback.

Fans love to be very critical of Rivera, Scott Turner and Jack Del Rio. Frankly, I find so much of their criticism simplistic. Honestly, the Commanders have not had good enough quarterback play from Carson Wentz or Heinicke this season.

The bottom line, as a result, they are still the bottom team in the NFC East.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire