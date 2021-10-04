Ron Rivera trusted Ryan Vermillion during cancer battle and 'would do it again'

Rivera trusted Vermillion during cancer bout, 'would do it again' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In his general press conference with the media on Monday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera declined to offer much about the recently-surfaced criminal investigation surrounding head trainer Ryan Vermillion. For the most part, Rivera referred to the statement the club put out shortly after the news about Vermillion first broke.

However, when speaking to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay in a one-on-one interview taped shortly after the presser, Rivera did offer this endorsement of Vermillion.

"The only thing I can say about Ryan is: I know who Ryan is, and last year I trusted Ryan with my health and I would do it again," Rivera told Finlay.

Last season, as Rivera battled cancer, Vermillion's name was one he'd bring up on occasion when highlighting people who were especially important in helping him deal with that fight. Whatever's going on with Vermillion now clearly hasn't changed Rivera's appreciation for Vermillion, at least in that regard.

The two men were together for nine years in Carolina before continuing their working relationship with Washington beginning in 2020, so in all, they've known each other for more than a decade. With Vermillion currently on leave, Rivera said he'll work with doctors to figure out who leads the medical side of things for the organization moving forward.