Ron Rivera tried to sign Greg Olsen, will he do the same with Thomas Davis?

The Chargers released veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, and in turn, might have solved a problem for the Redskins.

Davis played in Carolina for more than a decade, and overlapped with Ron Rivera from 2011 to 2018. While playing in Rivera's scheme, Davis made three Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro in 2015.

It's undeniable that Davis' best football came with Rivera as head coach, and it's undeniable that the Redskins could seek a veteran presence at linebacker this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rivera needs players that will help him establish his culture from Carolina in Washington, and the coach hasn't shied away from chasing his former Panthers players. When Carolina released 35-year-old tight end Greg Olsen earlier this offseason, Rivera brought him to Washington for a free agent visit though Olsen eventually signed with Seattle.

It would not be a surprise if Rivera brought in Davis for a visit too.

Age is an issue as Davis will turn 37 in a few weeks. That's old for the NFL and even older for a linebacker. It's possible Davis will consider retirement and he's obviously not the same player now as he was when he was an All-Pro in Carolina. Still, Davis played in all 16 games for the Chargers last year and still made 112 tackles.

The Redskins will bring back young linebackers in Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Josh Harvey-Clemons and reports have shown the team would like to re-sign Jon Bostic. Beyond that, the team signed Jared Norris this offseason.

Rivera spoke highly of Holcomb's potential, but the rest of that group does not elicit much excitement. Even at 37, based on his 2019 performance, Davis could provide durable competition already familiar with Rivera's expectations.

A Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner in 2014, Rivera once called Davis a "really special individual" and the coach openly talked about how hard the decision was to let Davis go after the 2018 season.

Story continues

It's not a sure thing, few things are, but Davis on a low-cost contract could make a lot of sense for Rivera instilling his culture in the Redskins locker room.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Ron Rivera tried to sign Greg Olsen, will he do the same with Thomas Davis? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington