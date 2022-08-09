Quarterback Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp so far this summer.

But Tuesday was reportedly a good day for the quarterback, according to practice observers.

Head coach Ron Rivera liked what he saw, too, touting the improved chemistry between the quarterback and his targets.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s developing a little bit more of a rapport with the receivers, and the tight ends, and the backs. And I think, again, we were in a padded practice where the offensive line can defend themselves for the most part as opposed to some of the shell practices that people observed. So I just thought it was a well-timed-out practice. I thought the timing between him and the receivers is getting better, and I think that’s important.”

Rivera noted a few days ago that even though Wentz has demonstrated some inaccuracy, the team isn’t “overly concerned.” Tuesday’s session sounds encouraging in that regard as the Commanders prepare for the season.

Ron Rivera: The timing between Carson Wentz and the receivers is getting better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk