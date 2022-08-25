Ron Rivera thinks Antonio Gibson will be Commanders’ top kick returner

Rivera thinks Gibson will be Commanders’ top kick returner originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington’s running back room has been the subject of much speculation this offseason. As Week 1 rapidly approaches, the coaching staff continues to modify Antonio Gibson’s role.

Gibson was the clear-cut RB1 in Washington last year, but with the arrival of Brian Robinson Jr., his spot as the lead back isn't as certain as it was at the end of 2021. He’s seen an uptick in his duties as punt returner and kick returner, the latter of which just might be one of his primary roles this season.

When asked if Gibson could be the Commanders’ starting kick returner come Week 1, Ron Rivera offered some insight.

“I think we still need to see some more stuff, but I think he is [our top kick returner],” Rivera said Thursday. “I do. I think he’s done a nice job.”

Gibson isn’t a stranger to returning kicks. He returned 23 kicks during his senior year at Memphis in 2019 for a total of 645 yards (28-yard average) and one touchdown.

“Antonio’s getting more and more comfortable [returning kicks],” Rivera said. “When you watch it on tape, you see him circling the ball, getting under it and making a good catch. It’s something he did well in college and we’re pretty excited having him do it.”

DeAndre Carter was Washington’s top kick and punt returner last year and was a pleasant surprise as one of the team’s best overall special teams players. He posted 1,423 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. Carter signed with the Los Angeles Chargers back in April, though, leaving a hole at return man. Based on Rivera’s comments Thursday, it looks as though Gibson will be plugging that hole come Week 1 vs. Jacksonville.

Since arriving in Washington, Gibson hasn’t returned an NFL kick or punt. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 total touchdowns last year, but fumble issues clouded what was an otherwise productive season—he led all non-quarterbacks with six fumbles on the campaign. For context, Brian Robinson had 597 touches at Alabama over the course of five years without one single fumble.

Story continues

Gibson’s potential shift to kick returner does not necessarily mean he’ll back out of the RB1 spot. However, the rookie Robinson has impressed coaches and teammates alike in his short time in the pros thus far. He scored the first touchdown in Commanders history during the first preseason game against Carolina—the cherry on top of what has been a very impressive summer for the bruising RB.

“There’s always been a competition for the positions on this team…running back will be an unbelievable discussion,” Rivera said last week.

Washington boasts a dynamic running back core comprised of the speedy but fumble-prone Gibson, the sure-handed and powerful Robinson, and a pass-catching back in J.D. McKissic. As Robinson’s stock keeps rising and Gibson’s special teams duties look to increase, it’ll be interesting to see how the Commanders divvy up carries in the regular season.