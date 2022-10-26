The Commanders are operating without head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, as he tends to a personal matter concerning his mother, according to multiple reporters on the Washington beat.

Rivera is in California but is expected to return back to the East Coast on Wednesday night.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will lead Washington’s practice and address the media after the session.

Coming off a 23-21 victory over Green Bay on Sunday, the Commanders will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week Eight.

Ron Rivera tending to personal matter, Jack Del Rio will run Wednesday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk