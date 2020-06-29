Ron Rivera was telling the truth - the Redskins weren't signing Cam Newton

Dwayne Haskins will be the Redskins starting quarterback in 2020, and despite all the pixels and speculation that continued to link Ron Rivera and Cam Newton, it was never a real plan.

Bill Belichick proved that Sunday night.

New England signed the former Panthers MVP quarterback to a one-year deal, and while nominally he will compete for the starting job with Jarrett Stidham, the reality is Newton will be the Patriots starter this fall assuming he's healthy and ready to go.

For Washington, that just proves what informed observers already knew: the top QB job in Washington belongs to Haskins.

The organization believes in Haskins and has been impressed by his growth - and loss - this offseason. His growth has been via Zoom meetings, but Rivera and Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner talked about Haskins' improved understanding of the offense and of NFL defenses. The loss? He's lost nearly 20 lbs. and transformed his body during his first offseason as a professional.

This year belongs to Haskins, even with the trade for Kyle Allen, and if the second-year pro out of Ohio State falters early he will get plenty of chances to improve. Rivera's been clear he will play his young guys to see what he's got, and that will be evident at quarterback.

Cam Newton was never coming to Washington. I told you that for months. Now it's official.

