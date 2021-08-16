Ron Rivera sounds off on vaccine misinformation

Washington coach Ron Rivera rarely shies away from saying what needs to be said. Although he typically reserves the profanity for the locker room, the sideline, and/or the practice field, he made an exception when speaking to Albert Breer of SI.com regarding the avalanche of misinformation regarding the COVID vaccine.

“Gen Z is relying on this,” Rivera told Breer, referring to a phone. “And you got some, quite frankly, fucking assholes that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die. That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform. And then, one specific news agency, every time they have someone on, I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work. Or I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile. Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed.”

Rivera has justifiable concerns about the virus. Even though he’s vaccinated, his cancer bout from 2020 leaves him with a compromised immune system. He’s at risk for a bad outcome, if he catches COVID.

His willingness to speak the truth, unvarnished and uncensored, is what we currently need as a country. Our leaders are paralyzed by partisan politics and general red state/blue state paralysis. We need someone disconnected from the system to stand up and provide real leadership.

Someone like a football coach. Someone like Ron Rivera. Hopefully, more people with clear, strong voices will join him in challenging those whose desire to profit from telling people what they want to hear prevents them from getting what they need to hear.

Regarding the news agency Rivera mentioned without identifying it by name, it’s possible that he’s referring to one specific cable news channel owned by an NFL broadcast partner. At a time when the NFL is committed to taking the virus seriously — and to maximizing the number of Americans who get vaccinated — here’s hoping that Rivera and others connected to the NFL are privately letting said broadcast partner hear it, loud and clear.

