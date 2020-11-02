Washington reportedly is open to trading quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Ryan Kerrigan‘s name also has come up in trade rumors.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has heard the chatter.

“Rumors are created by somebody. Somebody is setting these rumors up,” Rivera said Monday on the Washington Football Talk podcast, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “To me, if it’s out there, somebody wants it out there.”

Kerrigan, 32, is playing only 36 percent of the defensive snaps. But he has four sacks in seven games.

He may or may not have asked for a trade, depending on which report you read.

Haskins, the 15th overall choice in 2019, now is the team’s third-string quarterback. His future in Washington is cloudy at best. An NFL Network report Monday indicated the team is not openly shopping Haskins but is open to trading him.

Rivera has not addressed the speculation with either player.

“Until it comes to fruition, I’m not worried about it,” he said.

Ron Rivera: Somebody wants trade rumors out there originally appeared on Pro Football Talk