Even after drafting Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round a few weeks ago, Washington elected to add former Bears left tackle Charles Leno in free agency.

Leno’s one-year, $5 million deal could be a significant bargain for the Football Team if he starts all season. But on the first day of rookie minicamp, head coach Ron Rivera signaled that at least for now, Leno and Cosmi are competing to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s blind side.

“It’ll create a lot of competition. I think more so than anything else, it will give Sam another veteran guy to watch and learn from,” Rivera said during his Friday press conference. “And what it does, too, is it shows that, with quality depth — if we get the kind of depth that we’re looking for, we’ll have guys that can play more than one position, that will have that position flexibility. So who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

Leno hadn’t missed a game at left tackle for the Bears since taking over the position in 2015. Chicago released him earlier this mont.

Cosmi was the 51st overall pick in the draft and signed his rookie deal earlier this week.

Ron Rivera: Signing Charles Leno creates a lot of competition originally appeared on Pro Football Talk