Ron Rivera shares the first thing he did after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

What Ron Rivera did when he got COVID-19 vaccine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera did something that many Americans are doing for the first time in over a year: Hugged his parents.

“Once I got my second shot, I went back to California to see my mom and dad," Rivera told reporters on Thursday. "It was a very neat thing to be able to do because I hadn’t seen them since my diagnosis. I hugged my mom. That was probably the best thing.”

Before the threat of COVID-19, Rivera was diagnosed with cancer right before the NFL season began in August 2020. Despite the setback, Rivera led Washington through a tumultuous offseason as the team battled both on and off the field issues.

With the NFL season changed - as was the rest of our daily lives - due to the virus, the team rallied around its head coach who was considered high-risk due to his cancer diagnosis and avoided any outbreaks during the 2020 season.

Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support. It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery!#RiveraStrong @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/0s5byndWyF — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 29, 2021

Now cancer-free and vaccinated, Rivera continues to inspire as he's winning on and off the field.