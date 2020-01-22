Ron Rivera sends military veteran to the Super Bowl

One lucky fan is headed to Super Bowl LIV, courtesy of Redskins head coach Ron Rivera.

Teaming up with USAA and the American Veterans, Rivera is sending military veteran LeCheton "Omar" Settles to Miami. The Redskins head coach tweeted about it on Wednesday.

Thanks @usaa and @amvetshq for allowing me to show my & our nation's gratitude to @usmc SGT Omar Settles. 2 tix to #SBLIV seems like a great way to say "thanks" for his sacrifices. #ad #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/JIvsQLuUIa — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 22, 2020

Settles joined the United States Marines at age 17 and dedicated eight years of his life to service. During his military tenure, Settles spent time as a Field Artillery Cannoneer, Marine Corps Security Force Guard, Martial Arts Instructor-Trainer, and Small Arms Weapons Instructor.

Rivera comes from a military background himself and is using this as a way to reward one military member for his service.

"Inspired by my father's military service, we always had a strong military appreciation in our team's culture during my time in Carolina and I plan on continuing that now with the Redskins in Washington, D.C.," Rivera said in the release. "To kick that off, I am privileged to partner with USAA and AMVETS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Omar Settles in recognition of and for his service to our country."

He will meet with Settles on both Friday and Saturday of Super Bowl week at the USAA Salute to Service Lounge in Miami.

