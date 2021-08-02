Ron Rivera sees signs of encouragement on Washington's COVID-19 vaccination rate, but coach still finds hesitancy 'befuddling'

ASHBURN, Va. — After a frustrating first week of training camp in which seven of his players — including three starters — landed on the COVID-19 reserve list as his roster maintained one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera entered Monday’s practice with heightened optimism.

On Sunday, the organization again offered its players vaccinations at team headquarters, and Rivera reported that an encouraging number of his charges followed his urging and received the shot.

“We’re in a good spot. Yesterday was very, very effective for us,” Rivera told USA TODAY Sports.

Rivera, who has preached the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations, believes his message is starting to get through to some previously conflicted players. He also predicts that Washington’s numbers will continue to increase as he and fellow team officials encourage players to take advantage of the vaccine as an opportunity to safeguard themselves and teammates. Any potential outbreak could threaten their health and also put the team at risk of an interruption to the season and potential forfeiture of games.

Rivera said that based on conversations he has had, moderate vaccination numbers and the health and safety and competitive disadvantage implications of an outbreak weighs heavily on all NFL head coaches this preseason.

“It is (stressful). We all feel that way,” he said. “But I know there are good numbers out there, and we’re moving in that direction, so we’re feeling good about that.”

MORE: NFL coaches air out frustration with COVID-19 vaccination rates

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera looks on during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center.

Rivera declined to reveal Washington’s vaccination rate. But a person familiar with the information told USA TODAY Sports that after opening camp with just 60% of its players having received at least one shot, Washington now has a mark of better than 70%. The NFL's overall player vaccination rate is close to 90%.

As of Monday, Washington's starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel, All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff and starting nose tackle Daron Payne topped the list of Washington players on COVID-19 reserve. Key rotational defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and offensive linemen Cornelius Lucas and David Sharpe rounded out the list.

Story continues

Although hopeful that the numbers continue to increase, Rivera concedes that a 100% vaccination mark may be unrealistic.

“I know some guys have dropped anchor, they dug their hole and they’re staying there,” Rivera said. “If that continues, then we’re going into the season with protocols. Unless the team gets 100% vaccination, going in, there’s going to be protocols and you have to be aware.”

League protocol for unvaccinated players includes daily COVID-19 testing, masks at the team facility and during travel, physical distancing at the facility, quarantines after high-risk exposures, a 15-player limit in the weight room, the prohibition of eating meals with teammates in the cafeteria, banning of sauna usageand restrictions that prevent them from leaving the team hotel even for meals or visits with family members during road trips.

Rivera, a cancer survivor who is immunodeficient, has used his own health risks as a talking point when discussing vaccinations with players. He has learned some of his players, because of their upbringings, have a strong distrust of government and medical authorities.

"There’s a little bit of history that goes on behind this stuff and so I respect our players," Rivera said. "I don’t tell them what to do. I let them make their point, and I make a counterpoint. I don’t get into arguments with them. I don’t get into these heated debates. I just get into a discussion, I’m there to listen and give my opinion, and that’s what I can do.”

“It’s unfortunate but it’s a microcosm of our society right now,” Rivera continued. “It’s befuddling when you have a chance to have your freedom and you’re not taking advantage of it because of one reason or another, and to me, to not take advantage of it because of the disinformation. That, to me, is what takes our freedom away is who you’re listening to. Are you listening to the right person? Are you listening to the right source? ... I think you have too many talking heads who don’t know the science, who don’t know what’s truly going on.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron Rivera: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is 'befuddling'