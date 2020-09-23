Ron Rivera says Troy Apke ‘didn’t play as bad as people think he did’

Rivera on Troy Apke: "I'll tell you this much, he didn't play as bad as people think he did." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 23, 2020





Rivera on Troy Apke: “He didn’t play as well as he’s capable… [But] he didn’t play as bad as people think he did. A couple plays, thank goodness Troy was there to make the tackle. A lot of people want to point at a person without knowing.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2020





One of the biggest disappointments from Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was the performance that Washington saw from safety Troy Apke. While he routinely seemed to miss out on plays and succumb to busted coverages, head coach Ron Rivera is now defending him when talking to the media, saying that he didn’t play nearly as bad as many people think he did.

This could be true, as it’s often the case that a missed assignment by one player in the secondary can be blamed on the wrong person, but it seemed that Apke was consistently in the wrong place at the wrong time on Sunday, and it left a lot of fans calling for him to be benched.

What matters going forward is that the coaching staff seems to have a little bit of faith in him, so let’s hope that he can prove all of us wrong.