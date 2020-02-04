Ron Rivera says Trent Williams is “still our guy”

Trent Williams vowed “never to be a Redskin again” last season when he didn’t play a single snap for the team. But a lot has changed since then.

Team president Bruce Allen is gone, and the new head coach, Ron Rivera, has overhauled Washington’s medical staff.

So could Williams return in 2020?

“We’ve got to get Trent in,” Rivera told Larry Michael on Redskins Nation. “We’ve got to sit him down, see where he is, see how he is, health-wise, too. We have not really had the contact we need to have to know.”

Rivera’s comments go hand in hand with recent optimism out of Washington that Williams could return. The left tackle has one year left on his contract, which will pay him $14.75 million, but he has no guaranteed money left.

Washington could give Williams some guaranteed money to entice him back.

Williams’ presence certainly would help in Rivera’s efforts to give Washington its first winning season — and playoff berth — since 2015.

“He’s still our guy,” Rivera said.

Williams’ dissatisfaction with Allen and the team’s medical staff over the handling of a growth on Williams’ head led to a season-long dispute between Williams and the team.