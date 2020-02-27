Ron Rivera says Ryan Kerrigan is in the Redskins' plans for 2020

Ryan Kerrigan is just one sack away from breaking the Redskins' franchise record. It sounds like he'll get the opportunity to break that record in 2020.

The pass rusher enters the final year of his contract in 2020, but some wondered whether Washington would release him this offseason as part of a salary-cap savings move.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera told the Redskins Talk podcast on Thursday that Kerrigan remains in the Redskins' future plans and will be with the team this season.

"Yes he is," Rivera said on if Kerrigan will be with the Redskins in 2020. "Most certainly.

"We had a great conversation with Ryan and it was awesome," Rivera continued. "He's all fired up about getting ready for next season. I'm not going to get into a player's contract, but he's a guy we're looking forward to having around."

Since Rivera took over as the Burgundy and Gold's head coach, he's preached identifying which players will be a part of the team's core. Rivera said Kerrigan is certainly one of those players.

The Redskins are widely expected to use the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Chase Young. The Ohio State pass rusher would join a defensive front seven that is already loaded with talent.

Rivera said that regardless of what the Redskins do with the pick or in free agency, Kerrigan remains a part of the future of the team.

"Whatever happens in free agency and the draft, that's great," he said. "But we did our core and went through our core. We're going to make our moves off the decisions we've made. Ryan is part of that plan going forward. That's one of the things he and I talked about."

