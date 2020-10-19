Ron Rivera says rookie Saahdiq Charles proved he was ‘something else’ before injury

One of the things that we were most excited to see on Sunday afternoon when the Washington Football Team took the field was how the revamped offensive line held up. With two new reinforcements at the guard position — Pro-Bowler Brandon Scherff and rookie Saahdiq Charles — it was expected to be a much more palatable performance, with the offensive line improved as a whole.

Unfortunately, that excitement was taken away from us two plays into the game, when Charles went down with a knee injury after his leg buckled under him while blocking. He eventually walked off the field gingerly and made his way to the locker room. He later returned to the sideline with his helmet in hand but never made it back onto the field.

It may have been a disappointing debut for Charles, but head coach Ron Rivera is choosing to take some of the positives from it. He said when talking to the media on Monday morning that the rookie was very impressive in his two career snaps.

Even in just two snaps, Ron Rivera saw that Saahdiq Charles is "something else." Very frustrated that the rookie hasn't been able to contribute more — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 19, 2020





With almost as limited as a workload as you can have, take that for what it’s worth. The good news is that LG Wes Schweitzer looked solid in replacement of Charles, so the front line should at least be able to tread water while the rookie makes his way back to the field. We don’t yet have an update on his injury timeline, but it’s clear that when he does return, this coaching staff is all in on getting him onto the field and becoming one of their best offensive linemen.