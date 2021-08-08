Ron Rivera says ‘no timetable’ on Curtis Samuel’s return

The Washington Football Team resumed practice on Sunday, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel was on the field. No, Samuel didn’t participate in practice, and he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but perhaps it is a step in the right direction.

Pics of WR Curtis Samuel back out here. Still on covid list while he works his way back. (📸 @J_MacPost) pic.twitter.com/j3PkFUMiVb — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2021

After practice, head coach Ron Rivera said there is no timetable for Samuel’s return to full practice, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

There’s no timetable for Curtis. He’s been in the system, he knows it. Yeah, you’d love him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we’re not going to rush him out there. He’s coming back, he’ll be healthy, he’ll be ready to roll. But we’re going to ease him back into it because, again, he knows the system, he’ll pick it up again very, very quickly, and it’ll really be about him building a rapport with the quarterbacks.

In an ideal world, Samuel would be on the field soon. Washington fans will be nervous about Samuel because too many times in the past an injury, not deemed to be serious, has lingered into the season.

But Rivera is right. Samuel has been in this system and has also worked with Terry McLaurin on the playbook. So, in this instance, you just don’t rush your top offseason acquisition, especially now that there is some depth at wide receiver.

The team is clearly hoping Samuel is ready for Week 1.