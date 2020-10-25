Ron Rivera says Jon Bostic 'has to be smarter' on hit on Andy Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington head coach Ron Rivera did not have much to complain about following Sunday's game, as his club took care of the rival Dallas Cowboys in convincing fashion, 25-3.

However, there was one play in the third quarter which the head coach was not too happy about. On third-and-long deep in Dallas territory, Andy Dalton began to slide well short of the first down when Washington linebacker Jon Bostic struck the Cowboys QB on a helmet-to-helmet collision. Dalton would leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion, while Bostic was ejected.

Jeez, this is a nasty hit by Jon Bostic on Andy Dalton. Bostic ejected. pic.twitter.com/9MkYbJY1WO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

After the game, Rivera said that hit from Bostic was one he simply can't make.

"You'd like to tell Jon he has to be smarter than that," Rivera said. "Jon's a savvy, veteran guy and that's a mistake he shouldn't make."

Had Bostic not made the hit, Dallas would have been faced with a fourth-and-long situation, one they certainly would have been forced to punt from. Instead, the penalty gave the Cowboys a free 15 yards and a first down. Washington did ultimately force the Cowboys to punt on the drive, though.

While the hit from Bostic didn't necessarily hurt the Burgundy and Gold in Sunday's game, a play like that in a closer contest could have proved costly for the home side. Rivera made it clear that hits like that cannot happen moving forward for his football team.

"He's a veteran guy that knows, and it's unfortunate because we had a three-and-out right there and they would've had to punt and we'd have gotten the ball back sooner," Rivera said. "Fortunately, it didn't hurt us."