Ron Rivera says benching Dwayne Haskins helped him with other players

Ron Rivera's decision to bench Dwayne Haskins after four games of the 2020 NFL season forever changed the course of Washington's campaign and beyond.

Though Rivera wanted to see the 2019 first-round pick succeed and believed in his talent, moving him to third-string showed that Rivera would not continue to start a player who he didn't feel put the team in the best position to win. Pedigree and name factor weren't going to dictate his moves.

Not only did this lead to Kyle Allen, Alex Smith and eventually Taylor Heinicke getting opportunities and Washington finding its way into the playoffs, but Rivera believes that it was something that gained him the respect of many in the locker room.

“I will say this: I think doing what I did helped me with the other guys,” Rivera reflects. “Because I showed them that, hey, guys, I’m not all-in on just one guy. I’m all-in on the team," Rivera said in The Washington Post's story by Sally Jenkins. "Making the decision not only had the impact of taking a young player and benching him, but it also told a group of guys, hey, look, if you’re not toeing the line, if you’re not doing your job and working the way you need to work and doing things the way we need them done, I’m moving on from you.”

Since day one, Rivera's goal in Washington was to change the culture. From increasing the intensity in practice to helping implement new operations in the front office and off the field, there were numerous ways to achieve that goal.

However, it was necessary that the players bought into his philosophy and ideas. Even with his reputation, gaining the trust and support of the locker room can take time.

Yet by showing the players that it was the team above one player, Rivera feels that one move at quarterback was key in showing the group who he is as a head coach.

When it comes to football decisions, it's about winning and the greater good of the team over anything else for Rivera. That's something his players have had no problem getting behind early in his tenure.

