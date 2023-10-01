Ron Rivera said he considered going for 2-point conversion at the end of regulation

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera earned the nickname “Riverboat Ron” during his time with the Carolina Panthers for his propensity to make risky decisions.

The name stuck for Rivera, even if he hasn’t been as aggressive over the years.

On Sunday, Rivera faced a tough decision at the end of Washington’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After quarterback Sam Howell found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a touchdown to make it 31-30, would Rivera go for the win or play for overtime?

Rivera chose to kick the point-after attempt, which kicker Joey Slye converted, and the game was heading into overtime.

The Commanders won the toss, and it looked like wide receiver Terry McLaurin made a big catch in Philadelphia territory, but officials ruled him out of bounds, forcing a punt.

The Eagles kicked the game-winning field goal a few plays later, and unsurprisingly, Rivera’s decision created conversation online. After the game, Rivera was asked if he considered going for the two-point conversion.

Rivera did consider going for the win but said he thought his team was

“gassed,” per JP Finlay of NBC 4 Washington.

Ron Rivera says he considered going for 2 at the end of regulation but the guys “were gassed.” Considering was a 65 yard TD drive in 80 seconds I believe it. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Is that a valid reason?

Only Rivera knows the true answer. You can make an argument either way. Washington had the momentum then, so heading to overtime made sense. However, you’re playing on the road as massive underdogs. Why not take a shot for the win?

There’s obviously no guarantee the Commanders would have converted the two-point conversion, and the results would have remained the same.

Fortunately, Washington has a short week with the Bears coming to town on Thursday and can put this one behind them.

