Ron Rivera: Ricky Seals-Jones fine after Sunday neck injury

Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Seals-Jones left the game with a neck injury after slamming into a cameraman on the sideline while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He was attended to by medical personnel and ruled out of the game with a neck injury shortly after being transported to the locker room.

After the game, Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Seals-Jones is fine and that he was walking around without any issues. The cameraman was also OK and returned to finish working the 20-16 Eagles win.

That suggests Seals-Jones will have a chance to play in the regular season finale against the Giants unless Washington chooses to look at other players as they turn their attention to the 2022 season.

