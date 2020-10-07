Ron Rivera reveals one Washington QB has COVID-19 antibodies

Rivera reveals one Washington QB has COVID-19 antibodies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With positive COVID tests a major issue across the NFL, Ron Rivera revealed that Washington has a backup plan in place the virus strikes the team's quarterback room.

"We have four of them and one of them fortunately has the antibodies so that kind of helps us a little bit," the coach said. "We try to keep him away from everybody else as much as possible and let them go about their business."

The team's four quarterbacks are Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith and practice squader Steven Montez.

Rivera's comments came via the Washington Football Talk podcast, and asked directly which QB tested positive for the antibodies, the coach wouldn't budge.

"I'm not allowed to say. One of our guys does."

Ideally none of this will matter for Washington this season and the team will get through the remainder of the season without a positive COVID test. If that changes, however, at least Washington will have a player at QB that's familiar with the offensive system.

New England lost a game Monday night in Kansas City, and maybe the loss wasn't completely because starting quarterback Cam Newton didn't play after a positive COVID test but his absence was a major factor.

Without Newton, the Patriots only scored 10 points and backup QBs Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined to complete just 54 percent of their passes with one touchdown and three interceptions.

With Newton's positive test and an outbreak of COVID among the Tennessee Titans, the pandemic is top of mind in the NFL right now.

Rivera spoke earlier this week on the important of "staying vigilant" towards the NFL's COVID protocol.

The team cancelled a tryout earlier this week out as a precautionary measure, and there is some discussion around the league about changing tryout procedures. NFL players are tested daily; free agents are not.