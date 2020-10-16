Ron Rivera responds to latest Washington Post report on team cheerleaders

Ron Rivera responds to latest Washington Post report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Three months after The Washington Post's initial reporting on the allegations of systemic mistreatment of the Washington Football Team's cheerleaders and general harassment of female employees, the paper is reporting additional details on the investigation.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who is in his first year with the organization and was not present at the time the alleged mistreatment, was asked to shed light on the updated reporting.

“I know it’s the same subject, and we take those allegations very seriously," Rivera told reporters on Friday. "Obviously, we’ve been looking into this. We’re trying to get these things corrected. As far as I know, it’s just something that’s come up again that we’re addressing."

The franchise is also dealing with allegations from multiple other female employees over the years who were not a part of the cheerleading team. After the story was published, the Washington Football Team sent a statement to NBC Sports Washington that read in part:

"While we have already instituted many important and necessary reforms, we are also committed to making additional changes based on our review and the recommendations of the independent investigation. We are committed to being an organization where all employees are heard, respected and proud."

Rivera was clear that the team is taking the entirety of this reporting seriously and he explained that the NFL's investigation into the prior workplace culture in the organization is ongoing.

"We’ll continue to work on it and continue to address it," Rivera said. "We’ll continue to wait for the results of the in-house investigation. We’ll go from there.”