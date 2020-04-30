Ron Rivera: Redskins 'feel good enough' about Dwayne Haskins that Tua wasn't real option

Months ago, plenty of speculation suggested the Redskins might consider drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the second overall pick despite selecting Dwayne Haskins with 15th overall in 2019.

Ends up that idea never really gained steam with Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Asked if Tagovailoa was ever a real option for the Redskins in the 2020 NFL Draft, Rivera said, "No. Not really."

Rivera's comments came Thursday morning via The Sports Junkies, and the coach explained that the team liked what they saw from Haskins this offseason.

"We just feel about the things we saw from Dwayne," Rivera said. "I feel good enough about him that I'm willing to take that chance, that opportunity."

It's interesting to juxtapose Rivera's comments with what he said back in February during the NFL Scouting Combine when he said "everything is an option" with the second pick.

At that point the team planned on bringing Tagovailoa and first overall pick Joe Burrow in for official visits. As Rivera explained then the Redskins had to prepare for any possibility during the draft, but as Coronavirus shut down much of the pre-draft process and Pro Day circuit, trying to drum up trade interest got harder. It also became obvious Washington would select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young second overall.

The good news for Redskins fans is that the head coach seems ready to give Haskins every opportunity to prove he's the QB of the future in Washington. Even if everyone knew Tua wasn't really coming to the Redskins, when Rivera actually says it carries even more weight.

