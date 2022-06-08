The Commanders took a chance on Carson Wentz after the poor finish to his 2021 season with the Colts.

The quarterback has been making a good impression so far in the offseason program.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that he really likes Wentz’s “command of our offense.”

“When you listen to him in the huddle, you listen to him talk to his teammates about certain aspects of the play — you know he gets it,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “And seeing him getting his teammates lined up and communicating is, I think, a real positive for us. I know it gives me confidence. But when he’s in the huddle calling plays the way he does, I know his teammates can feel the confidence.”

Wentz had a better 2021 than 2020, completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Colts. But the poor performances against the Raiders and Jaguars to end the season led to Indianapolis moving on.

Ron Rivera: I really like Carson Wentz’s command of our offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk