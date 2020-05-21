Washington has no prime-time games this year. And that’s fine by the team’s new head coach.

“I’m not a big fan of prime-time games,” Rivera said during a Wednesday meet-and-greet with military families over Zoom, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I could care less that we have a prime-time game.”

He likes the routine of playing at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the lack of disruption that comes from playing on a Thursday or a Sunday or a Monday at night.

“It doesn’t matter when you watch us, you’re going to enjoy us,” Rivera said.

If that’s the case, and if Washington plays well, next year’s schedule will include prime-time games. For now, though, Rivera gets his wish to play most games at 1:00 p.m. ET and all games in daylight hours. Given that this also allows Rivera to tell his team that the schedule makers have shown disrespect of their skills, it’s a win-win that should help the team win.

Ron Rivera would rather not have prime-time games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk