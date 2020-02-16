Ron Rivera raises over $30K in yard sale of Panthers stuff

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has moved to Washington and he didn’t want to bring all the stuff he accumulated over nine seasons in Charlotte with him to his new place.

His solution was to hold a yard sale on Saturday to benefit the Humane Society of Charlotte and it drew a lot of interest from the community. Around 3,000 people showed up and spent more than $30,000 on items, some of which Rivera autographed in what he said was also a chance to say farewell after a long run with the Panthers.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to a community that’s been so supportive. From the time I got here, Stephanie and I started building a relationship in the community, the community’s been so good to us, [we wanted to] make sure we gave back as many ways as we could,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “We wanted to make sure we gave back every opportunity we could, and this is our swan song, our last opportunity and really just to say thank you one last time.”

Stephanie Rivera said the idea for the yard sale came from Tammy Reid, who did something similar when Andy Reid was fired by the Eagles after 13 years as their coach.