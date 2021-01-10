Ron Rivera: Quarterback one of the most important things we need to get done

Taylor Heinicke thinks he proved he can be an NFL quarterback on Saturday night, but Washington isn’t settled on anything at the position.

Head coach Ron Rivera met the media on Sunday to wrap up the 2020 season and begin looking forward to the 2021 campaign. Rivera said that he plans to meet with team owner Daniel Snyder on Sunday or Monday to discuss intentions for the offseason.

The quarterback position will be on the agenda. Rivera said, via Kyle Stackpole of the team’s website, that settling the plan for the position is “one of the most important things that we need to get done and get established” this offseason.

Heinicke was the fourth quarterback to start a game for the team. Opening day starter Dwayne Haskins has been released, Kyle Allen is recovering from a dislocated ankle, and Alex Smith missed three of the final four games with a calf injury. Smith remains under contract after making a remarkable comeback from his severe leg injury, but his salary is not guaranteed and Rivera said Smith is “really the only person who knows” if he will continue playing.

Whatever Smith’s call, there will likely be a move coming at the position if the team’s going to feel confident about what will be on hand come the start of the 2021 season.

