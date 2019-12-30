Who is Ron Rivera? Potentially the next head coach of the Redskins

The Redskins are expected to meet with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in Ashburn on Monday.

Ironically, Rivera was fired by Carolina after a loss to the Redskins earlier this month in Charlotte. So if the two sides can come to terms, who exactly would Washington be getting?

The third man of Hispanic heritage to serve as an NFL head coach, Rivera took the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015. His mother was Mexican and his father born in Puerto Rico.

Rivera, who will turn 58 on Jan. 7, has a remarkable football resume. He coached nine seasons in Carolina. The Panthers made the playoffs four times and went 15-1 in 2015, losing in the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos. Rivera's teams won the NFC South three years in a row from 2013 to 2015.

As a player, Rivera was an All-American linebacker at the University of California. He was a reserve linebacker for the famed 1985 Chicago Bears, one of the greatest teams in NFL history. Rivera won the Super Bowl with that team and played nine seasons in Chicago.

He began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coordinator with the Bears in 1997, joined Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia as a linebackers coach when the Eagles went to two NFC championship games, and returned as Chicago's defensive coordinator in 2004. \

Let go by the Bears after the 2007 season, Rivera spent one year as the San Diego Chargers' linebackers coach and took over the defense there the next season in 2008. He held that post for three years before Carolina hired him after a 2-14 season. The Panthers improved to six wins and then seven and then 12 in his first three seasons.

Rivera's father, Eugenio, was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and took the family to military bases in Germany, Panama and, for a time, the D.C. area. His wife, Stephanie, who played basketball at Cal, has her own connection to the area. She was an assistant coach for the Mystics in 2000 and even coached their daughter, Courtney, when she played high school basketball in San Diego.

Rivera played for defensive gurus like Mike Ditka, Buddy Ryan and Jim Johnson, coached under Reid and former Redskins coach Norv Turner, who was Carolina's offensive coordinator the past two seasons. Now, if talks don't break down on Monday, Rivera could be taking over that same position in Washington that Turner held 20 years ago as the Redskins look to rebuild once again.

