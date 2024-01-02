Ron Rivera plans to name Commanders Week 18 QB on Wednesday

The Commanders planned to make a quarterback change last week, but Jacoby Brissett's hamstring had other ideas and Sam Howell started for the 16th time this season in a 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

We'll find out on Wednesday whether the Commanders are going to try to make their change this week. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that is when he will make his announcement about the team's quarterback plan for Week 18's matchup with the Cowboys.

Howell had been replaced by Brissett in each of the team's previous two games and Brissett sparked comebacks that ultimately proved futile both times.

Howell was 17-of-28 for 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Niners. He is 369-of-585 for 3,793 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a league-high 19 interceptions on the season.