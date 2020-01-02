Ron Rivera has a plan to get Trent Williams to return to the Redskins

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams did not play a single snap for the Redskins in 2019.

The seven-time Pro Bowler held out for the first eight weeks of the season before reporting to the team just minutes before the October trade deadline. Williams spoke with reporters a day later and told them he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, one the Redskins medical staff misdiagnosed for five years. He was unable to find a comfortable helmet, and the Redskins placed him on the non-football injury list days later, ending his season.

Williams said he lost trust in the organization, and that former team president Bruce Allen was "dismissive" of Williams' injury concerns. Since then, Washington has fired Allen and head athletic trainer Larry Hess and hired head coach Ron Rivera.

Following Rivera's introductory press conference on Thursday, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asked Rivera if the new head coach had a plan to bring Williams back into the building.

"Well that's something I'm interested to sit down and talk with the powers that be, the folks that are going to get together and discuss that as we go forward," Rivera said. "I have an idea of how I want to sit down and visit with him."

Bringing Williams back would be enormous for the Redskins offensive line. He remains one of the premier left tackles in the NFL. Donald Penn, who started all 16 games for the Redskins at left tackle this season, is a free agent and turns 37 in April. He was nothing more than a plug-and-play tackle in Williams' absence.

While Rivera would love for Williams to return, he's focused on just getting comfortable in his new role first.

"For the most part right now, we're still really trying to get our feet wet, get started and head in the right direction," Rivera said.

