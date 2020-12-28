Ron Rivera outlines the subtle things Alex Smith does that Washington has missed

Rivera outlines subtle parts of Smith that Washington is missing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With how the team has performed with him in the lineup this year and, more importantly, how it has fared of late without him, it feels like there's enough evidence to state this: Alex Smith is the key for Washington.

Once Smith got through his initial struggles in some early relief appearances, he went 3-1 in games that he started and finished. That stretch included the Thanksgiving blowout in Dallas and the defining, they-may-really-be-onto-something conquest in Pittsburgh.

Then, his calf seized up on him against the Niners.

An all-time defensive effort was enough to notch a victory over San Fran despite Smith exiting at half time, but since then, the Burgundy and Gold are 0-2 and the offense has sputtered — and that's putting it nicely.

Washington's recent downturn has further highlighted that Smith, even with his underwhelming raw and advanced numbers, is absolutely necessary for Ron Rivera's club in this moment. He may not be the answer in 2021, but right now, he is.

On Monday, Rivera reflected on what his squad has most missed since Smith hit the sidelines.

"Just the consistency of his play, getting the ball out on time, protecting the football," the coach told reporters. "If you go back and look at the interceptions that he had, they all came at the beginning of the year and the beginning of his opportunity... When you look at his play and how consistent he’s been, he’s been really good. I think it shows when he distributes the ball the way he does as well. It’s one of those things that we’ve got to be able to get that from the quarterback position. That is protect the football and be consistent."

As usual, Rivera touched on Smith's intangibles as well.

"I think the clarity in which he speaks to the guys, the way he puts his little emphasis on specific things when he’s calling the play and the confidence and swagger he has as a veteran guy," he said. "He tells the guys when he calls the play, he’ll say: ‘Hey, look, you’ve got this. If you see that, run this.’ He’ll give guys a little something to help them. I think that really helps those guys as well."

Smith's critics, and plenty remain, will look at those two explanations and chortle (that's such a good word, by the way). They'll laugh at the idea of someone being praised for being on time with his throws and getting everyone involved and communicating well in the huddle.

Yet here, with this collection of players, it's become obvious that those traits matter. They matter a lot. And that's why it's so vital that Smith, a 36-year-old with very little mobility and a passer rating of 79, is somehow able to return for Week 17's win-and-in scenario.

It's not because he's going to throw for 315 yards and three scores. It's not because he's going to be able to improvise and pick apart Philly's defense from outside of the pocket. It's because there's something unquantifiable with him that creates a smoother offense and gives the defense more assurance, too.

Unfortunately, his calf just hasn't healed up yet, so Rivera was forced to discuss what has gone wrong in No. 11's absence. Hopefully, with an additional period of recovery, he'll be there for Washington in Philadelphia, and afterward, Rivera can speak to what it was like having him back.