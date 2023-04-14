Ron Rivera on Dan Snyder's reported agreement to sell Commanders: 'Like a load was lifted'

Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders. Unless something changes.

For now, the news has been greeted with near-universal jubilation by Washington fans. Meanwhile, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is at least relieved to see an agreement has finally been made, after years of the franchise's state of limbo.

Asked by USA Today's Jarrett Bell for the emotions inside the Commanders' headquarters as news of the sale broke Thursday, Rivera said the vibe was positive:

“Kind of relief,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera told USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera said, reflecting on the reaction. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

It might be a stretch to take those quotes as proof positive that Snyder was loathed by the people in the building, as they are likely more indicative of the anxiety that always comes with an NFL ownership change, especially when the owner has been looking into a sale for nearly six months.

New owners — in this case a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris — frequently rework their team's front office upon arrival, sometimes all the way up the head coach (see: Jones, Jerry). It would be very human for people in the Commanders front office to worry about their futures as Snyder pursued a sale.

However, it's not like Rivera is praising Snyder on his way out. From the Commanders' results on the field to its relationship with its fanbase to the allegations Snyder still faces, there has been very little reason for Commanders employees to be sad to see him go.

Ron Rivera will finally have a new boss after Dan Snyder's expected sale of the Commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For now, Rivera and his co-workers are focusing on the upcoming NFL draft later this month:

“Then we got right back to the draft meetings,” Rivera said. “We’ll still be business as usual.”

Barring a massive reversal, Rivera will go down as the final head coach of Snyder's two-decade-plus tenure in Washington. The Commanders hired Rivera after the 2019-20 season and he quickly became an important face of the team as it faced even more turmoil than usual due to the bevy of workplace harassment and sexual misconduct allegations over the next few years.

(Disclosure: Josh Harris is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, which owns Yahoo, Inc. He left the private equity firm in 2022.)