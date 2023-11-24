Ron Rivera not worried about his job

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera looks tired and defeated. After Thursday’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Washington fell to 4-8 on the season. Remember, the Commanders began the season 2-0.

That’s so long ago now that it feels like it happened in another year.

After the game, Rivera met with the media and faced some tough questions. One of those questions was about his job security.

“No, I’ve told you before I’m not worried about anything,” he said when asked if he was concerned about his job. “All I’m going to do is do my job and see how things go. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Another thing Rivera shut down was staff changes.

“I’m not going to get into any of that stuff,” Rivera said.

Ron Rivera postgame reaction to 45-10 loss to Cowboys Says "I'm not going to get into any of that stuff" when it comes to possible staff changes#HTTC#Commanders@JPFinlayNBCS @Gio_Delfa @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/rtFkoZcwJN — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) November 24, 2023

Maybe Rivera genuinely isn’t concerned about his job. He knows the writing is on the wall, so why worry about it? The truth is, the moment Josh Harris bought the Commanders in July, a change was always inevitable. Rivera understands, and when he knows he’s likely to lose his job at the end of the season, why fire any of his staff members in the meantime?

As for staff changes, what good would firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio do ahead of Week 13 in an already lost season?

