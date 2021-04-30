Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month that he didn’t feel any pressure to get a franchise quarterback right now and the team’s approach to the first round of the draft illustrated that feeling.

Justin Fields and Mac Jones fell out of the Top 10 and the Bears, who were originally one pick behind Washington, moved up to halt Fields’ slide. Washington stood pat at No. 19, however, and watched as Jones went to New England at No. 15.

Washington selected linebacker Jamin Davis and Rivera explained the team’s thinking in a press conference after that selection.

“Well, we just felt looking at where we are right now with what we’re doing to be patient to sit and wait to see what happens, we felt strong about that,” Rivera said. “This isn’t just about one piece, we have a chance to put pieces into place and we felt that a better direction, at least I felt that’s a better direction for us right now.”

General Manager Martin Mayhew said “there are some very talented quarterbacks” still on the board heading into the second round, but that the team remains comfortable with the players they have at the position and will follow their board the rest of the way.

Ron Rivera: Not trading up for QB was better direction for us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk