Ron Rivera not ready to name a starting quarterback for Week 17

The moment Washington head coach Ron Rivera opened the door last week for a possible quarterback change that change felt inevitable.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was playing well in Washington’s Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing two touchdown passes until he was sacked early in the fourth quarter, fumbling and giving the 49ers the football deep in Washington territory.

Washington’s defense held the Niners to a field goal. On their next possession, facing a second-and-7, Heinicke drops back to pass and is under pressure. Instead of holding onto the ball and taking the sack, Heinicke throws the ball into the waiting arms of 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward.

Just like that, it was the end of Heinicke.

On the next series, Carson Wentz took over, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive, but the 2-point conversion failed, and Washington still trailed by 10 points.

Washington’s defense allowed another touchdown, effectively ending the game.

So, where does that leave the Commanders heading into Week 17?

According to Rivera, he doesn’t know yet.

“No, we’re going to evaluate the tape and talk about those things, and I’ll make a decision next week,” Rivera said. “I’ll make it early, too, because whoever’s going to start is going to get the chance to work.”

He knows who is starting next week against the Cleveland Browns, and it’s not Heinicke.

When Rivera opened the possibility of a quarterback change last week, you got the sense he was ready for a change but needed the perfect time to make that change. Heinicke gave him that chance.

The Commanders have a clear path to the playoffs: Win the final two games, and they are in. For Rivera, this decision will be all about who he believes gives the Commanders the best chance to win.

Heinicke did his job this season, but it was clear there was a limit on how far he could take the offense. Wentz has his own limitations. However, Rivera is banking on a healthy Brian Robinson Jr. to give Wentz something he didn’t have in his earlier stint under center.

