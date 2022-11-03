Ron Rivera not interested in talking about the ownership situation

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the media after practice Wednesday, and there was no shortage of topics to discuss. First, defensive end Chase Young returned to practice. There was also the trade of cornerback William Jackson III and this weekend’s game against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Oh, and the news that Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder had consulted with Bank of America to explore the potential of selling the team.

Rivera opened his presser Wednesday and was predictable asked about the Snyder’s potentially selling the team.

“Well, I don’t know what that’s all about,” Rivera said. “But I do know we play the Vikings come Sunday and that’s kind of where I’m gonna stay as far as that’s concerned because that’s an ownership and front office question.”

After briefly discussing Young, the question turned to the sale of the Carolina Panthers when Rivera was head coach there in 2018. Rivera was not biting.

“I know we were getting ready to play the Packers just like we’re getting ready to play the Vikings,” Rivera answered. “So again, any of those questions guys, honestly, I can’t tell you what’s going on or why they’re doing it. Mostly because any conversation I have with them, dealing with the organization is private between the two of us. But I do know their focus is behind us in terms of preparing for this week to play the Vikings.”

They kept trying.

“I wanna make sure the guys understand that our focus is staying on the Vikings,” Rivera said when asked if going through that was helpful in preparing himself for a similar situation here.

Rivera would go on to discuss his mother, who sadly passed away this week. Rivera described what his mother meant to him and what an amazing mother she was to him.

Finally, Rivera was asked if he felt it was time for a new owner.

“No, I think what it is, is time for us to focus on playing football,” Rivera said.

That question almost felt disrespectful at that point. Rivera had continuously shut down the topic and how was he supposed to answer that question?

One thing is certain, Rivera and his team are focused on the Vikings

