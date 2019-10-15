Ron Rivera: “We’re not going to pressure” Cam Newton

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wouldn’t confirm that quarterback Cam Newton was close to returning to practice, but he did say he wants to make sure Newton has time to get himself right.

Newton has missed the last four games because of a foot injury, and coincidentally, they have won those four games.

“Cam has epitomized what we’ve asked of him as far as being a captain,” Rivera said, via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer. “When we met, we told him we’re not going to pressure you.”

Having Kyle Allen playing competently makes it easier to give Newton time to get well. There’s little doubt that a healthy Newton is a better option than a healthy Allen, but they haven’t seen one of those in about a year. So giving him time to heal, and to rebuild timing with his teamates in practice, makes sense.

The Panthers have a bye this week, before playing the league’s second-ranked defense in the 49ers — which will be a test for any quarterback they put on the field.