Ron Rivera not concerned about turf at MetLife Stadium

Ron Rivera not worried about turf at MetLife Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The most dangerous place in the NFL isn't Arrowhead Stadium, or CenturyLink Field, or the Superdome. It isn't Gillette Stadium, or Lambeau Field.

The most dangerous place in the NFL has nothing to do with home field advantage. It's MetLife Stadium, home of the winless Giants and Jets.

But what it lacks in home field advantage, it more than makes up for with injury-causing turf.

The 49ers were healthy when they arrived to face the Jets, but they left town with Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and Solomon Thomas all suffering major leg injuries. A few weeks later, Lawrence Cager and Noah Fant left the Jets-Broncos game with injuries too.

Football is a violent sport, so it's entirely possible this is just a coincidence, but when the players themselves are openly complaining - as many visitors have already this year - then it raises eyebrows.

With the Washington Football Team scheduled to take the same field Sunday afternoon, head coach Ron Rivera was asked if he had any concerns specific to the turf.

“No," Rivera told reporters on Friday. "We actually practiced indoors to give our guys a feel for what it feels like to be on turf again. We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully that helped, and we’ll go from there.”

Washington and the Giants are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.