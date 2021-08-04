Ron Rivera is not concerned about Curtis Samuel's absence at camp

Rivera is not concerned about Curtis Samuel's absence at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Curtis Samuel's tenure in Washington has not gotten off to the most ideal start.

Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington in free agency, has not practiced once in training camp yet for multiple reasons. Head coach Ron Rivera doesn't seem to be too concerned just yet, though.

"We're not worried about that. Honestly," Rivera said after practice on Tuesday.

Samuel initially injured his groin earlier this spring, an injury that forced him to miss some of the team's OTA and minicamp practice sessions. Then, when he arrived in Richmond six weeks later for the start of training camp, the groin was enough of an issue for him to begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The 24-year-old wide receiver has still not taken the field for Washington during training camp, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and remains on it.

Still, though, Rivera isn't too concerned. After all, Washington's head coach spent three seasons with him in Carolina and knows what the versatile wideout brings to the table.

"He's a veteran guy. We brought him in for a reason because of his abilities, what he does and he'll be fine," Rivera said. "I'm not concerned with it right now."

