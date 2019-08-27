Ron Rivera: 'No doubt in my mind' Cam Newton will play in Panthers' opener

The Carolina Panthers got seemingly the best news possible when it came to the injury suffered by franchise quarterback Cam Newton last Thursday against the New England Patriots.

‘No doubt in my mind’

Newton left the preseason game in the first quarter and left Gillette Stadium in a walking boot.

But the morning after the game Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told media the team was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton would be ready for Week 1. That optimism seemed warranted.

Newton was out of the walking boot by Sunday, and did some light throwing on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Carolina coach Ron Rivera told reporters “there’s no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be ready for Week 1, when the Panthers host the Los Angels Rams.

All good news for the Panthers and the 2015 NFL MVP, who was being closely monitored during training camp after his shoulder surgery in late January.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera said he has "no doubt" Cam Newton will be ready for Week 1. (Getty Images)

