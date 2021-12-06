Ron Rivera: MRI indicated Logan Thomas did not tear ACL

Washington got some better news than expected on tight end Logan Thomas.

While the team initially feared Thomas tore his ACL on a low hit by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win in Las Vegas, tests indicated that is not in fact the case. But Washington is still working to confirm that.

“The MRI results came back. They were better than we anticipated,” Rivera said in his Monday video conference. “Obviously, there is some damage there. It’s not as extensive as first thought. So, we’re sending for a few more tests just to make sure and we’ll go from there. So we’re still waiting on a little be more of an evaluation, but it is a little bit more positive than first anticipated.”

Thomas has missed most of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury suffered in Week Four. He was activated off of injured reserve in late November for Washington’s 17-15 victory over Seattle.

Thomas has 19 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns this season. He caught three passes for 48 yards with a TD before suffering the knee injury against the Raiders on Sunday.

